Justin Bieber Strikes Deal With YouTube For New Project

Justin Bieber is partnering with YouTube for something big, but we'll have to wait until 2020 to see what it is.

YouTube announced on Thursday (May 2) that the platform is working alongside Bieber to bring some sort of "top secret" project to fruition next year during its Broadcast presentation for advertisers.

It “promises to be one of the most talked-about YouTube originals ever,” said Robert YouTube’s chief business officer Robert Kyncl.

During the event, the streaming platform indicated that all of its new and returning original series and specials, presumably including whatever it is that Justin's starring in, will be available for free with ads beginning this summer. This is in stark contrast to its previous offerings, which would often require users to purchase paid subscriptions to see original content.

Bieber's upcoming project marks a return to the very vehicle that made him famous in the first place. The Canadian pop star originally gained notoriety after posting musical performances and covers to YouTube as early as 2007. His version of classics by the likes of Stevie Wonder and Usher caught manager Scooter Braun's eye, who reached out to Bieber and got him started on the path to stardom. Braun has remained Bieber's manager ever since.

Unfortunately, there aren't any real details as far as what to expect from the "top secret" project. While we know music is obviously an important aspect of YouTube, Bieber has all but stepped away from making new tunes for a short period of time, save for briefly performing with Ariana Grande onstage at Coachella earlier this year. He was spotted mulling over a potential reality show with wife Hailey Bieber, but no announcements have been made on that front yet.

Whatever the project happens to be, hopefully we won't have to wait until it's out next year for some hints at what it may be.