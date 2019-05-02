Emilia Clarke Thinks She 'Ruined' Her First-Time Meeting With Beyoncé

Getty Images

She may be the Mother of Dragons on Game of Thrones, but that doesn't mean she's not just like us when it comes to meeting the stars.

Emilia Clarke stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday (April 30) to dish on the time she met the illustrious Beyoncé, among a smattering of other stories. One tale, which Clarke decided to discuss after Kimmel asked her if she had ever been super excited to meet any other famous people, was especially riotous.

She answered Beyoncé (of course), but followed up her utterance of Bey's name with a hard cringe.

As it turns out, Clarke's first run-in with the leader of the Beyhive didn't quite go as expected. It all went down at Beyoncé and husband Jay-Z's 2019 Oscars afterparty, where the Homecoming star made her way up to the Khaleesi herself.

"She voluntarily came up to me, open-faced, like, 'I want to talk to this girl.' And I just messed it up. She was clearly a fan and I ruined it," recalled Clarke. The pain is real, palpable almost, in her recollection of the moment. To think of blowing your first moment with Beyoncé – it has to be mortifying.

What did she say that was so terrible? Well, nothing at all, in fact. Apparently she could only make a noise, and even began to cry.

"Hey, this is uncomfortable now. I thought you'd be cool, you're not cool, bye!" Clarke said of what she felt Beyoncé had to be thinking in that very moment. Jay-Z was around to see it all go down, too, which only made matters worse. Unfortunately, according to our favorite Targaryen on Game of Thrones, she didn't get another chance to make it right that night, either.

"I love her. I absolutely love her. It breaks my heart how much I messed it up."

If it makes you feel any better, Emilia, we probably would have done the same thing. You'll always be Khaleesi to us, though.