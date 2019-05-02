Taylor Swift's Next Music Release Is Coming A Lot Sooner Than You Think

(Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

If you saw her first-ever 'ME!' performance, you might already know what's coming

Taylor Swift shut down the Billboard Music Awards with a performance packed with pastels, featuring a band of drummers and women in vibrant suits dancing to her new single, "ME!" It looked like an electric performance at home, but it must have been even more fun to shoot it. So fun, in fact, that Swift has decided to release the rehearsal audio recording of the live performance on CD and vinyl.

Swift made the announcement on Twitter following the show, starting off typing in all caps. "THIS WAS THE MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF FUN POSSIBLE. And for the first time ever I'm releasing the live rehearsal audio from this performance on vinyl and CD from @BBMAs on my site. Thank you to every performer up there with us tonight!!!," she wrote.

Swift's plan may have been inspired by Beyoncé's recent release of Homecoming: The Live Album, an LP of her own marching band-inspired set from Coachella last year, dubbed Beychella.

"ME!" is Swift's first single from her mysterious forthcoming album. The name of the LP exists, according to the singer herself, somewhere in the accompanying video for the tune that she released last week. Time to rewatch and find it.