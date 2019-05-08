Lil Nas X Tells Us What To Expect From His ‘Old Town Road’ Video

MTV News

If you can, think back to the first time you heard Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road," which currently sits at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 for its fifth consecutive week as the No. 1 song in the country. It simultaneously seems like only a few weeks ago and somehow also six years ago that it first made waves for its backstory.

In March, Billboard removed "Old Town Road" from its Hot Country Songs chart because it didn't "embrace enough elements of today's country music." Very quickly, though, the song exploded; a large part of its success is the 20-year-old Atlanta artist behind it. Lil Nas X made one of the most talked-about songs of the year, thanks in part to dynamic viral marketing he himself put into place — and it still doesn't even have a proper music video yet.

But as Lil Nas X told MTV News recently, that's all going to change very soon.

"The video has an amazing storyline. It also fits into what actually happened with the situation," he said. "The special guests, the acting, the comedy in it — it's an amazing video. When it comes all together, everybody's gonna love it."

Though he couldn't give too many details away, Lil Nas delivered a simple evocative tease that should hold fans over for a little while anyway: "Back to the Future [Part] III," he said. Whether that means Lil Nas and Billy Ray Cyrus are gearing up for a Marty McFly/Doc Brown time-travel trip back to the Old West or that the clip simply boasts Michael J. Fox as one of its "special guests," we'll have to wait to find out. It should be coming "within a month," according to the artist.

The recent MTV News conversation with Lil Nas X also covered last year's Naserati EP, his long-teased upcoming "rock-popish type of song," the internet prowess that allowed him to take "Old Town Road" as wide as he did ("I learned the ways of how to go viral"), and the live unveiling the song at Stagecoach Festival last month with Cyrus and Diplo.

"The crowd was insane," he said of the set, which was also his first-ever performance as an artist. "I could barely hear myself. It feels amazing! If I mess up, they're still going."

Just this week, Lil Nas also crossed another milestone off his list, making his TV debut and performing "Old Town Road" on Showtime's Desus & Mero. Naturally, it took place at a barbecue spot, but he's not trying to be pigeonholed into any one genre or moment. Not trap, not country. Just Lil Nas X.

"A lot of people don't realize that when I release my album, I'm not gonna ever have one sound," he said. "And it's not that I'm confused about what I'm trying to be. It's that I'm not trying to have that one sound."

The year isn't even half over yet — there's still plenty of time to see what Lil Nas X does yet. Watch his full interview with MTV News above.