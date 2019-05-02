Latest Game Of Thrones Photos Show Both Sides Reeling From Last Week's All-Out War

HBO

There are only three more episodes until Game of Thrones is over for good, and HBO has just released a set of photos teasing what's to come after the bloody Battle of Winterfell.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Game of Thrones Season 8.

The third episode of Season 8 was called "The Long Night," and that's certainly what it was for many characters, as it claimed the lives of Beric Dondarrion (Richard Dormer), Dolorous Edd (Ben Crompton), Melisandre (Carice van Houten), Jorah Mormont (Iain Glen), and Lyanna Mormont (Bella Ramsey) before coming to a swift end. Our first look at episode 4 hints at a smug Cersei (Lena Headey), a hopeful Daenerys (Emilia Clarke), and both sides working to prepare for what comes next.

In one of the photos, most of the cast is shown mourning the fallen from last week's bloody battle, which not only resulted in the long-awaited death of the Night King at Arya Stark (Maisie Williams)' hands. It's a somber scene that hints at the forces of "good" working to regroup after dealing with the tragedies dealt to them in the previous episode.

However, it looks like Daenerys, Tyrion, and crew are standing opposite the Starks. Is it possible there was a falling out between the two groups?

In stark contrast to the cast looking after the fallen, Cersei looks unbothered by the recent events, perhaps ready and waiting to tackle anyone who might try to keep her from executing any of her nefarious plans.

Meanwhile, Daenerys is seen potentially making some important plans for her next move, as she looks to be hearing someone out here and planning a route to King's Landing.

While Cersei seems totally unshaken by the storm about to roll in, Daenerys only appears cool, calm, and collected.

If Cersei saw this fleet of ships rolling up at King's Landing, perhaps she wouldn't look so affably confident.

It's time to begin rebuilding for those in the North – and figure out where to go from here.

The photos reveal a very interesting set of events for the fourth episode of the final season, and while we aren't looking forward this week to another bloody battle, it looks like another hard-fought victory will be afoot for one side eventually.

Will Cersei finally get her comeuppance? We'll have to wait and see.