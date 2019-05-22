Teen Mom 2 Poll: Is This Really The End Of Kailyn And Chris's Relationship?

It was only a few Teen Mom 2 episodes ago that Kailyn revealed she was building a house to be closer to her on-again-off-again boyfriend Chris (and a few before that, she said she wanted to marry him!). But on Part 1 of the reunion special, Kail shared that she had since ended things with her baby daddy. The reason?

“I threw a baby shower for his best friend and found out one of the girls that he cheated on me with was sitting next to me the whole time,” she said to a shocked audience (and totally baffled Nessa). “I had no idea… and I didn’t find out until the end, so I was humiliated.”

Kailyn added that “things were good” after Chris surprised her by showing up at her Pothead Haircare launch party -- but since the baby shower incident, she and Lux’s dad hadn’t spoken in about eight weeks.

But this is hardly the first time Kailyn has dumped her third baby daddy, either because he was unfaithful, non-committal or both. So is this really the final breakup for the two, or will they reunite once the dust settles? Tell us your thoughts, then tune in to Part 2 of the Teen Mom 2 reunion Monday at 9/8c.