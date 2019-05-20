Why Jenelle Stormed Off Stage At The Teen Mom 2 Reunion

Find out what went down -- and how Colin Kaepernick was involved

Teen Mom 2 reunion co-host Nessa typically stays out of the cast drama — drama’s for nerds, remember? — but she opted for confrontation at the most recent reunion show. And it all went down during Jenelle’s segment, when Nessa called her out for being hypocritical.

How so? As we saw during the season, Jenelle was upset that Teen Mom OG’s Amber made some accusatory comments on social media about her husband David. Nessa pointed out that Jenelle did the exact same thing to her boyfriend, NFL player Colin Kaepernick.

“When I saw those comments, I did not attack you online, nor did I disrespect you over the years,” Nessa began. “My man uses his platform to peacefully protest police brutality against black people...that is the issue...I would’ve appreciated it if you contacted me.”

But the MTV host didn’t exactly get the “healthy, open conversation” she was seeking.

“I honestly have no idea who your boyfriend is...I would like to see [the comments] because what if it was an ad...was it an ad?” Jenelle asked. “I’m highly confused right now. I don’t know anything about your husband, and I don’t know anything about what you’re even talking about.”

As Jenelle’s comments were shown up on screen, she got up from the couch and stormed off set.

“I swear to god, I’m done with this bullsh*t. This is exactly why I didn’t want to f*cking come here,” she said. “This is about my storyline, and you want to bring up your issues? Okay. You got your show.”

Nessa then told the fans and Dr. Drew why she brought it up in the first place.

“I’ve known Jenelle over the years, and I’ve always been fair and just to her," she said. "It wouldn’t have been authentic to who I am to be on this stage with someone who disrespected my family on social media.”

Meanwhile, Jenelle ripped off her mic and ranted backstage.

“This is exactly why you guys wanted me here,” she cried. “F*ck all of you. F*ck this f*cking show. I’m f*cking done.”

Do you think it was the right time and place for Nessa to confront Jenelle? Will Jenelle return to the stage? Give us your predictions, then tune in to Part 2 of the Teen Mom 2 reunion next Monday at 9/8c!