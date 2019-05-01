David Becker/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Get Happy: The Jonas Brothers Are Going On Tour Once Again

It might be hard to recall now, but there was a time (only a few months ago, in fact) when a Jonas Brothers reunion seemed like a mere pipe dream. That all changed with the early March release of "Sucker," which promptly went to No. 1 and secured the beginning of their comeback press rounds — "Carpool Karaoke," a scheduled Saturday Night Live appearance, a Billboard cover story, and more.

Their fifth album, Happiness Begins — also their first in a decade — is out June 7, and perhaps unsurprisingly, on Wednesday (May 1), the group announced their first North American headlining tour in almost as long. The Happiness Begins kicks off August 7 in Miami and runs through October 20, wrapping up in Los Angeles.

The 40-stop tour is set to run through North America with support from Bebe Rexha and Jordan McGraw. Before then, the JoBros will hit the Billboard Music Awards stage Wednesday night to perform, setting the stage for what will likely be one unforgettable fall 2019.

Find the full list of Happiness Begins tour dates here. You can grab tickets beginning Friday, May 10, or earlier if you're part of the "American Airlines Mastercard Presale" crowd.