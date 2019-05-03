Bop Shop: Songs From Cashmere Cat, A$AP Rocky, Bleached, And More

A$AP Rocky ft. Joey Badass: "Too Many Gods"

As Game of Thrones hurdles towards its conclusion, the release of companion soundtrack For the Throne offers some contemporary pop and hip-hop records that feature shades of the conflicts and ideas the show covers. Some are better than others. But for the most part, these tunes are inventive: On “Too Many Gods” by Joey Badass and A$AP Rocky, these uniquely talented emcees bring some surprising emotion and understanding to these dark times across the Seven Kingdoms.

Joey Badass has long proven himself as one of raps boldest purists. A$AP Rocky is a man of many punchlines but has also rapped with purpose when a song calls for it. Taken together, they are able to bring life to Westeros in ways that rival George R.R. Martin’s own storytelling. Rocky raps about “strange screams down the corridors” and “flying ravens with a message ‘bout me,” recalling the show’s cloudy skies and dirty castles. Joey sings the chorus in a sweet, somber cadence about a hopeless reality, also name-dropping the Starks and Targaryens. His flow is as hard as Valyrian steel. Both rappers' verses will make you even more excited for the show's endgame. And that’s exactly what they were designed to do. —Trey Alston