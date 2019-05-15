Why The War Of The Worlds Final Is The 'Most Grueling' In Challenge History

The War of the Worlds final is only halfway done -- Theo stands in first place, Wes in second and Turbo in third after a "gnarly first leg." The aforementioned trio forms the Tribunal -- with Cara Maria, Hunter and Ninja facing a possible elimination (Georgia and Mattie were disqualified). And while this fight is far from over, two Challenge veterans are already declaring that this MTV course is in a league of its own.

"The War of the Worlds final, in the middle of nowhere, was the hardest thing I've ever done from an athletic standpoint," Wes revealed to MTV News. "It's easily the hardest final that the Challenge has ever had, no matter which one you bring up. The mileage alone is just intense and when you realize that it was one hundred percent done on sand and dunes, [it's] intense."

Cara, who has competed in four consecutive Challenge showdowns (Dirty 30, Vendettas, Final Reckoning and War of the Worlds), agrees with the two-time champ.

"Of all of the finals I've ever been in, every time I get ready to do a final, I think nothing could ever be worse than Rivals. Rivals was the hardest thing I've ever had to do. You can ask Johnny who has been through it; you can ask Wes who has been through it. However, Johnny didn't have the pleasure of running this War of the Worlds final, but Wes and me did. And I can tell you, as I'm running and dying, I'm thinking 'Not worse, not worse, not worse,' until it kept going. And going. And going. And we were never done. So, yeah, as far as the most grueling Challenge final in history, I give it to War of the Worlds, hands down."

How will Cara and Wes fare during the grand finale? Will either of them capture the 750K grand prize? Do not miss them -- and the rest of the players -- on Wednesday at 9/8c.