All Aboard: Take A Bus Tour Of The Most Iconic Hills Hot Spots

Back in 2007, Spencer Pratt and Brody Jenner joked that the former's "new job" should be a Hollywood Stars Tour guide (the moment was featured during Season 2 of The Hills). And now, Spencer is living out his dream making this a reality -- with a Hills twist.

"We're going to be checking out some of the most iconic locations of The Hills franchise," Spencer declares in the video above about "Spencer's Hills Tour." There's a decked-out bus, enthusiastic passengers, plenty of locations to visit and even some surprise guests! First stop: Les Deux.

Sadly, the place to be for the group is out of business -- so what stands there now? What other landmarks will Spencer visit -- and which of his fellow cast members will be along for this ride? Check out the entire video, tell us what places you enjoyed seeing the most and do not miss the premiere of The Hills: New Beginnings onMonday at 10/9c!