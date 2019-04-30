Ari Lennox Gets Bold And Blunt On Sensual 'Up Late'

(Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images)

Dreamville Records' Ari Lennox steams the window on her sexy new single, "Up Late." This deeply soulful number covers the explicit beauty of the joining of bodies in the dead of night, with the lights off, soft music playing, and rose petals on sheets. Masego is featured on the track playing a delicate saxophone. It will appear on Lennox's forthcoming album, Shea Butter Baby, that's just been announced to drop on May 7.

"Up Late" is a soft, amorous delight. It carries the soul of the 1990s R&B world and continuously rises at erotic peaks throughout its runtime. Masego's saxophone is the seductive blood flowing through the track, making this candle-lit sexcapade almost too hot to handle. Lennox sings about a steamy encounter with astounding imagery ("Kissing your lips dipped in Backwood tips") that, if it were a film, would be a tasteful, artistic depiction of a sexual experience. It's a magnificent sexcapade.

Shea Butter Baby will feature the previously released singles "Whipped Cream" and the title track that features J. Cole. The latter tune originally appeared on the soundtrack to Creed II.

Listen to the sexual world of "Up Late" up above.