Getty Images

The 2019 VMAs Will Go Where The Show Has Never Gone Before

Break out your shiniest space suit — it's almost VMA season, and we're bringing this year's show to unchartered territory.

The 2019 Video Music Awards will air live from New Jersey's Prudential Center on Monday, August 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. This is the first time the VMAs will land in the Garden State, and just the fourth time in the show's history that it'll be held outside of New York or Los Angeles (it touched down in Miami in 2004 and 2005, and Las Vegas in 2007).

"New Jersey has an incredible music heritage and is home to some of the world's biggest artists including 'Chairman of the Board' Frank Sinatra, 'The Boss' Bruce Springsteen, Queen Latifah, Bon Jovi, Whitney Houston, the Jonas Brothers, the Fugees, and Halsey. The list is wide and endless," said Bruce Gillmer, global head of music and talent, Viacom, and co-brand head, MTV International. "Now, the moonperson plants its flag to celebrate all that New Jersey has given to music fans around the globe."

Though we're bringing the VMAs to new ground, you can still expect all the show's signature elements: appearances from the year's biggest stars, explosive live performances, and viral moments aplenty. This year will also see the unveiling of a new interactive fan experience: the MTV VMA Stan Cam. Using a series of short-form streams on Twitter, MTV will ask fans to decide which stars they'd like to watch, follow backstage, go behind-the-scenes, and more. Think of it as your personal control center that'll let you watch the show exactly the way you want to.

Stay tuned for further announcements about this year's nominees, performers, and special guests. There are plenty more surprises in store...