Chris Pratt Immortalized The Most Iconic Avengers: Endgame Scene

Avengers: Endgame is finally out in the wild, shattering box office records and delighting fans who have waited to see the movie 22 films in the making.

Now that the movie's out, the cast is sharing social media thank you to fans and seeing them reciprocated in droves. The latest to do so is Chris Pratt, who maaay have risked his job on the Avengers: Endgame set to bring audiences hungry for a peek behind the curtain an especially tasty video.

"I remember being blown away in this moment on the @avengers set," Pratt captioned his sneaky Instagram post. "Nobody was allowed to film anything on their phones. I said screw it. No rule was going to stop me from seizing this once in a lifetime opportunity to capture this collection of stars, a group that likely will never be in the same room again. We are so blessed."

Pratt, who portrays Star-Lord from the Guardians of the Galaxy films, posted his "forbidden" video to Instagram on Monday morning, barely able to contain his excitement. The video pans from Drax (Dave Bautista) to Mantis (Pom Klementieff), body doubles cast for Gamora (Zoe Saldana) and Nebula (Karen Gillan), Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) in the background, and the rest of the gang, including Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch). Finally, Sean Gunn, most notably seen as a Ravager in both Guardians of the Galaxy films, is hanging out at the end of the clip.

"I think I'm the most famous person here," quipped Gunn, addressing Pratt directly. Pratt's castmates were quick to respond on social media, including Gunn once more:

"I stand by my previous statement," he joked. Meanwhile, Karen Gillan played off of the fact that her double was in the clip instead of her.

"Me and Zoe sent our stand-ins for the occasion," she commented, pairing her remark with three laughing emojis.

Vin Diesel, who portrays the adorable Groot, had to weigh in as well:

"And that's why you are STAR-LORD!!" he joked. "Hahahaha. All love..."

It turns out Pratt wasn't the only one who took a few clips of his time with the cast, either. Captain America (Chris Evans) himself apparently took some of the "illegal" video too, as he commented on Twitter in reply to Pratt's post.

Avengers: Endgame clearly left its mark on those who were involved with both on the screen and off of it. As moviegoers continue to descend upon theaters, if you've already seen the action go down, make sure you refrain from spoiling the movie for others – and instead focus on fun moments like these that really remind us how great this cast was together.

Like Pratt said, this could be the last time we ever see all these people together in the same room again.