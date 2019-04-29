8 Avengers: Endgame Burning Questions, Answered

Marvel Studios

Avengers: Endgame is the culmination of 11 years of storytelling, and while some might view it as an ending of a 22-film arc, it's also a beginning — a fresh start for the Marvel Cinematic Universe as it barrels toward the end of Phase 3 (after Spider-Man: Far From Home). Where it goes from here only Kevin Feige and some very lucky Disney stakeholders know, but Endgame marked a mostly satisfying conclusion for some of the MCU's most beloved heroes. And for the sake of spoilers, if you don't want to know what happened in Endgame stop reading now.

After the harrowing events of Infinity War, in which 50 percent of the entire universe turned to dust, the Avengers — joined by Brie Larson's no-nonsense Captain Marvel — made quick work of defeating Thanos, who had retreated to a desolate planet where he could presumably garden in peace. There was only one problem: Thanos had already destroyed the Infinity Stones. Twenty minutes into the film, and the Avengers had killed Thanos but had no way of bringing everyone back. Flash forward five years and that's where Endgame really begins.

The Avengers are scattered. Captain America is running a support group for survivors of The Snap; Black Widow is running things back at Avengers HQ; Hawkeye has gone rogue following the evaporation of his entire family; Iron Man has hung up the suit to start a family with Pepper; Hulk has finally found harmony between Bruce and the Big Green Guy; Thor has lost his way and has the beer gut to prove it; and Captain Marvel is back in space and dealing with the rest of the universe. But when Ant-Man returns from the Quantum Realm with a plan, the film basically turns into a heist movie, as the original Avengers traverse time and space, risking their lives to collect the Infinity Stones and bring everyone back.

And that's not even half of the three-hour epic. We know it's a lot to process, so we broke down the biggest questions we still have after Endgame — and what this could mean for the future of the MCU.