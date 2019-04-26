Watch Bad Bunny Ride A Jet Ski Through The Sky In '200 MPH' Video With Diplo

YouTube

If Taylor Swift's aggressively bubbly "ME!" video isn't really your speed, try out Bad Bunny's "200 MPH," another vibrant vid released on Friday (April 26).

Diplo assists the Puerto Rican superstar's flow on the buoyant trap banger, and he also shows up in the vid for a sun-soaked, model-filled beach hang. It's packed with special effects, like Bad Bunny driving a jet ski through the sky and bouncing on a woman's butt like it's a trampoline, à la "Baby Got Back." Elsewhere, turtles swim through the clouds, animated eyeballs fill the screen, and the whole thing is fueled by "Bunny Beer," which we can only wish is an actual beverage that exists somewhere.

Of course, Bad Bunny also rocks plenty of eye-catching ensembles that should immediately go on your Summer 2019 mood board. Check it out below.

"200 MPH" is a highlight from Bad Bunny's debut album, X100PRE, which arrived at the tail end of 2018. Meanwhile, the rapper is fresh off Thursday night's Billboard Latin Music Awards, where he collected four trophies and brought "200 MPH" to life onstage for a characteristically wild performance. Check out that performance and more highlights here.

And before you go, here's a GIF of Diplo dancing to usher in the weekend.