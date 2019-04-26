CNCO, Rosalía, Ozuna, And More Ruled The 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

By Lucas Villa

The most successful Latin artists on the charts this past year were celebrated at the Billboard Latin Music Awards on Thursday night (April 25) in Las Vegas. Reflecting the direction of Latin music at the moment, reggaeton music ruled the three-hour telecast, with Puerto Rican singer Ozuna as the king of the movement. In 2019, he made Billboard Latin Music Awards history as the most-nominated act in a single year with 23 nominations in 15 categories. Even though he didn't completely sweep, his 11 wins still made him the most-awarded artist of the night and broke a record for the most wins for an artist ever.

Each time he took the podium to accept his awards, Ozuna dedicated his wins to Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, places where his roots are. Stepping up to accept the evening's biggest award, Artist of the Year, Ozuna thanked fans and another key group. "To all the dreamers, the new generation, and all my colleagues who are here fighting for their dream, don't stop fighting," he said in Spanish. "All is possible. Don't pay any mind to those who say you can't do it. You can do it because we're all human beings. We are all equal."

Puerto Rican pride was high as well with other big winners like Nicky Jam, who took home five awards, and Bad Bunny, who collected four awards. Part of Ozuna, Nicky Jam, and Bad Bunny's respective awards hauls came from them all featuring on fellow Puerto Rican rappers Nio García, Darell, and Casper Mágico's breakup reggaeton anthem "Te Boté" ("I Dumped You"), which scooped up three awards, including Hot Latin Song of the Year. Nicky Jam's two wins for the hypnotic and inescapable "X" also meant two wins for his collaborator on the track, Colombian superstar J Balvin.

As one of today's in-demand artists, Ozuna was able to garner that historic amount of nominations through his many collaborations. Collabs in general accounted for a lion's share of the awards as well as the night's biggest performances. Here's a rundown of best ones.