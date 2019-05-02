Double Shot Sneak Peek: Holly Asks DJ Pauly D If He's Into Her

Holly's efforts at A Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny haven't quite gone according to plan (maybe accusing the former of cheating on his ex Aubrey O'Day has something to do with it), and she's frustrated by her lack of alone time with the buddies. And her dissatisfaction with her progress is only worsening -- in a sneak peek of this week's episode, the "sweet" Jersey girl pulls Pauly aside in an effort to get some answers about where she stands with him.

"I wanted to know how you felt about me, and I know it's kind of early but ... do you think there will be anything like romantic maybe, or right now are you looking at me as a friend?" the self-proclaimed guidette boldly asks him in the clip above.

Then she cuts right to the chase and poses, "Are you attracted me?"