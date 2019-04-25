Getty Images

Miley Cyrus Is Thirsty For Liam Hemsworth And She Wants Everyone To Know It

It's no surprise Miley Cyrus is head over heels in love with her husband Liam Hemsworth, and it looks like they're still very much in their honeymoon stage, a year after being married.

On Wednesday (March 24) Cyrus posted a photo of Hemsworth's smiling face to her Instagram Story simply to gush over her hubby.

Miley Cyrus/Instagram

"I'm literally freakishly obsessed with husband right now," she gushed. "Like, always has been, always will be, but RN it's EXTRA compulsive." Honestly, Miley, no shame. Anyone would be if they found themselves wed to one of the Hemsworth siblings.

But Miley wasn't done there. She also shared a brief moment from her appearance with Hemsworth at the Avengers: Endgame red carpet premiere earlier this week, where she pretended to lick her hubby's chest right there in front of all the flashing cameras.

"When he looks good enough to eat! #Snack #SugarDaddy @liamhemsworth @avengers," she captioned the hilarious clip.

It wasn't just Miley getting flirtatious, either. Hemsworth himself posted some sweet joking photos of him tickling Miley's exposed stomach on the red carpet as she donned a joking grimace and tried to move his hand away.

"Tickle tickle," he wrote, keeping a straight face the entire time in the photos.

Miley has been anything but shy with her love for Liam, and the 26-year-old singer even took her husband's last name. Liam himself shared the news during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan.

"Miley Ray Hemsworth now, actually," he had corrected the hosts. "She will still be obviously known as Miley Cyrus, but she took my name, which is great. That was honestly one of the best things about it. I didn't ask her to take my name, but she was like, 'No, of course I'm taking your name.'"

It's refreshing to see such love pouring out of this couple, TBH. Don't stop what you're doing, Miley, because this lovefest is seriously inspiring.