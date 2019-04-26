Bop Shop: Songs From Taylor Swift, Carly Rae Jepsen, Cuco, And More

Taylor Swift: "ME!"

Taylor Swift is finished talking about her reputation and ready to let us know who she really is. After 13 (of course) long days of pastel-colored clues and FBI-level fan theories, Taylor is officially back with a new musical era, kicked off by "ME!" featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! At the Disco. Urie is a surprising collaborator for Swift — unless you caught the hint in her Elle "Pop Is Personal" essay in February: "When I hear 'I Write Sins Not Tragedies' by Panic! At The Disco, I'm transported back to being [16] and driving down the streets of Hendersonville, Tennessee, with my best friend Abigail, euphorically screaming the lyrics." EVERYTHING IS A CLUE, PEOPLE.

Here, Urie's vocals sweetly compliment Taylor's as the two duet and remind us what makes them so unique in the first place ("I promise that you'll never find another like me"). The song is an upbeat bop right out of the gate, meant to lift your spirit and fill you with light, love, and happiness. It seems that the dark, fierce Reputation days are behind her and the snakes have quite literally burst into butterflies. This is only the start of what's to come in this "next chapter," as Taylor dubbed it. Stay tuned, Swifties — we truly will never find another like HER. —Alissa Godwin