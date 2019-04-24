Diplo Enlists Country Singer Cam To Journey In A New Direction

(Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)/(Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Diplo is one of electronic music's sharpest producers and his thunderous contributions have made him one of the genre's most noteworthy figures. In a surprise announcement, Diplo revealed that he's going after another genre for his upcoming project, one that will make his music be the soundtrack to square dances and supermarket trips instead of raves and high-speed movie chases. He's releasing a country album. And to prove it, he's also shared the first song, "So Long" featuring country singer Cam.

Diplo is releasing the currently unnamed project under the moniker Thomas Wesley. Being that his birth name is Thomas Wesley Pentz, Jr., this adds a personal element to the new release. Something that he's probably been holding to his heart that he's now ready to release. You can hear some of this pent up ability in the first single from Dipl—erm, Wesley in the Cam-assisted "So Long." Wesley's production is much smoother and softer and, as country music usually sounds, you can hear the sun rising on the horizon. Cam sounds brilliant over the slightly more energetic than traditional country music and it's clear that Diplo's abilities are top-notch regardless of genre.

It's been quite the year for Diplo so far and we're only a quarter of the way in. He released the Europa EP in February and LSD earlier this month as part of the supergroup of the same name comprised of Labrinth, Sia, and the producer himself. In the cartoonish video for LSD's "No New Friends," Diplo plays the man in the moon and the sun, wearing outrageous suits that are almost as crazy as his productions.

Listen to the yeehaw-worthy tune up above.