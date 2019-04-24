Jesse Grant/Getty Images for VH1

Tyler Baltierra's New Tattoo Was Inspired By His Daughter Vaeda -- And Batman

Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell are known for honoring their children with tattoos -- and this special tradition just continued for their two-month-old Vaeda. Up first: The doting dad's large, Caped Crusader-inspired body art.

"Shoutout to @lancekellar666 at @lancekellarstudios for my new tattoo honoring Vaeda & what a blessing it is to be her father & what a privilege it is to always be her protector!" Tyler captioned the image above, featuring the finished product of Batman tenderly holding a baby plus his daughter's moniker in block letters.

This isn't Tyler's first ink featuring the superhero: Nearly five years ago he opted for a design of the vigilante spanning his entire shoulder surrounded by a bunch of bats. The man loves Batman!

Next, Cate offered a peek of her tribute (placed on her foot) and added, "Vaeda's turn."

How about a glimpse of the finished product, Cate? What do you think of Tyler's new tat -- and what do you think Cate chose? Give your thoughts in the comments, then stay with MTV News for more Teen Mom OG updates!