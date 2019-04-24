Tomorrow X Together And Some Very Good Boys Star In New 'Cat & Dog' Video

BigHit Entertaiment

Tomorrow X Together burst onto the K-pop scene last month with their upbeat, synth-pop debut single "Crown." Now, the quintet is back with another colorful music video — this time, for their energetic hip-hop track "Cat & Dog." And it's an instant mood enhancer.

The whimsical visual is all bright colors and playful choreography, as members Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Hueningkai serve aegyo (cute expressions) with typical teenage attitude — a contrast that, much like the song, somehow really works. Watch the video below, but be prepared: This is the kind of song that will get stuck in your head, and before you know it you'll be barking for no reason.

Given the title, there's also plenty of cat and dog imagery throughout the video, including animated ears and meme-worthy scenes of the members cuddling up to their furry counterparts.

Look at these Very Good Boys:

If "Crown" was an introduction to the group as a dynamic whole, then "Cat & Dog" is an introduction to the individual members, each radiating their own kind of youthful energy: Yeonjun's confident mumble-adjacent rap; leader Soobin's soft and explosive duality; Beomgyu's powerful expressions; and Taehyun's vocal charms. And youngest member Hueningkai is a standout — his charisma in front of the camera is infectious.

The K-pop rookies have a busy summer ahead of them. Not only are they kicking off their first U.S. showcase in May with sold-out stops in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and more — not bad for a group that's only two months old — but the teens will also be taking the stage at iHeartRadio's Wango Tango festival in June and KCON New York in July. And knowing this ambitious bunch, this is only the beginning of the Summer of TXT.

It's a good thing they have a song for that, too.