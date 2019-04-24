Maisie Williams's Entire Family Has Seen Arya's Game of Thrones Sex Scene, Too

HBO

If you thought you had trouble watching that Game of Thrones scene between Arya (Maisie Williams) and Gendry (Joe Dempsie), there's one aspect you probably didn't consider.

Williams' entire family has likely seen that entire scene by now – oh, and let's not forget the rest of the world.

"if u feel uncomfortable just know that my mother and my step dad and my 2 sisters and my 4 brothers have all probably watched this too ahahakillmeehehe," she wrote on Twitter. Okay, now at least you know you're not alone.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Game of Thrones Season 8.

The latest episode of Game of Thrones saw Arya Stark making moves on Gendry after reuniting with him in the first episode of Season 8. Following some particularly heavy flirtation, she made an important decision about her sexuality: she wanted to experience what sex was like for the first time. And not with just anyone – with Gendy.

While spending what they felt could be one of their final "normal" nights together before taking on the White Walkers as they encroached on Winterfell, the pair decided to see what it was like before potentially dying. Of course, we hope that's not the case, but for both Arya and Gendry, it was looking like a very real possibility.

Viewers were split down the middle with equally bemused and horrified reactions, with some referring to Arya as their "little sister" and questioning her age, and others made joke after joke about the couple's pairing.

Speaking on the scene with Entertainment Weekly, Williams' co-star and best friend Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) told her about the impending scene immediately after receiving the scripts for season 8.

“Sophie said, ‘Whatever you do, you have to skip to this episode, this scene first.’ So I just read that and it was practically all I knew about the entire season," said Williams. She had her suspicions about the two potentially getting together at first, but she felt it could be a prank script sent to her by showrunners David Benioff or Dan Weiss, who had sent scripts with jokes in them to the cast in the past.

“I was like, ‘Yo, good one.’ And the showrunners were like, ‘No, we haven’t done that this year.’ Oh fuck," said Williams. And so things fell into place, the scene was shot, and then broadcast to millions of viewers. No pressure.

Will Arya and Gendry live on to "experience" sex again with each other? We'll have to see what happens as an enormous battle approaches and we continue hurtling toward the end of the series. Whatever does end up occurring, it's going to be a doozy.