'Something Needs To Change': Jenelle Addresses Her Future On Teen Mom 2

Editor's note: MTV issued the following statement on May 7 via Us Weekly

“MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since. Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.”

Jenelle has opened up to her mom, her friends and even her co-star Briana about the dilemma she’s been having this season on Teen Mom 2: She and David have been fighting about filming, since producers will no longer film her in North Carolina and she must travel for shoots. Now, on the show's finale, she broached the topic head-on with producers, and they discussed what this could mean for Jenelle’s future on the series.

More background: While Jenelle was traveling home from Orlando, her friend asked what was next in regards to filming and if David’s apology to the crew (he had sent them a text threatening to sabotage all shoots done in their hometown) meant production would proceed as normal.

“[Producers] see how much trouble it is right now. That’s just how it’s going to continue to be, so something needs to change,” Jenelle replied. “At some point, we keep arguing about it, and either I’m going to give up or they’re going to give up.”

Later, Jenelle aired things out with producers Larry, Morgan and Kristen over the phone, and the latter admitted that it was “really hard to go back” to how things were after receiving David’s threats.

“It’s not like I was on drugs and we got married on a whim,” Jenelle said. “I’m not going to just leave him for this show. I’m sorry.”

Jenelle also said that she didn’t feel comfortable traveling to work events and shoots without her significant other, something all other castmates get to do, and that this was “causing issues” in her relationship.

“I’m really, really at my breaking point… I need to stay home because it’s important for my marriage, and that’s what’s important to me right now,” she concluded. “My marriage and my family.”

tune in to the Teen Mom 2 reunion next Monday at 9/8c.