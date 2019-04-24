FKA Twigs Is Back — See Her Gorgeously Trippy New Video For 'Cellophane'

YouTube

FKA Twigs is back. The English indie singer — and director, dancer, choreographer, Calvin Klein model, etc. — reemerged on Wednesday (April 23) with a new track, "Cellophane," and a captivating video that must be seen to be believed.

The visual, directed by Andrew Thomas Huang, opens on FKA twigs walking onto a stage (gingerly, I might add, in towering glass platforms that clink with every step). The crowd applauds as she drops her garments, but their cheering cuts away as soon as the song begins and she starts performing. The singer spent nine months taking pole dancing lessons in preparation for the video, and it shows — she twists, twirls, and contorts her body in absolutely mesmerizing fashion.

"Why don't I do it for you? / Why won't you do it for me? / When all I do is for you?" she sings, gradually reaching her upper register. As her voice grows more urgent and the instrumentation builds, she falls through an otherworldly universe, eventually landing on a red clay planet. It's an unsurprisingly epic return from FKA twigs, and definitely worth your attention — check it out below.

In a tweet immediately following the video's release, the artist thanked Huang, writing, "When I wrote cellophane over a year ago a visual narrative came to me immediately, I knew I had to learn how to pole-dance to bring it to life, and so that's what I did. thank you @Andrew_T_Huang, for elevating my vision beyond words. you are a visionary."

FKA twigs seems to be gearing up for her next (and long-awaited) era. She released her first and only full-length album, LP1, back in 2014, and followed it up with the five-track M3LL155X EP in 2015, campaigns with Apple and Nike, a dance doc, and a short film. Now, it seems like her second album may be on the way — especially since she announced an international tour last week. The 10-show summer trek kicks off in L.A. in May, and also includes dates in New York, Berlin, London, Barcelona, and Paris, before wrapping up with two performances in Australia. Check out the full schedule below.