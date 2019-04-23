Beyoncé's Lemonade Is Now Available On Spotify And Apple Music With A New Track

(Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100)

Beyoncé's sixth studio album Lemonade was a TIDAL exclusive for three years. It makes sense because of both the singer and Jay-Z co-owning the streaming service; an exclusive Bey album is more valuable than gold. But now, the legendary singer is deciding to share the elusive LP with non-TIDAL subscribers by making it available to stream on Apple Music and Spotify. All hail the queen.

It's been three years to the day since Lemonade came out and delivered a powerful sermon on marriage, infidelity, and forgiveness. The LP was endlessly consumed on TIDAL and fans who hadn't been able to get a subscription longed for the days that it would be available elsewhere. Beyoncé's heeded these calls and not only placed it elsewhere, but she's also thrown in an extra incentive for those who waited – an original demo version of "Sorry." That's one hell of a compensation.

This slightly bigger version of Lemonade isn't the only thing that Queen Bey has shared recently. Last week, she surprised released the HOMECOMING: THE LIVE ALBUM LP, recorded from her headlining performances at last year's Coachella festival (dubbed Beychella). A documentary film about Beychella named HOMECOMING was released on Netflix on April 17.