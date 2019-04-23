Zachary Levi Is Hosting The 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Getty Images

Every award show needs a hero — wait, we mean host. Every show needs a host. You know, someone to keep the metaphorical train running smoothly and on time, someone funny and charming who can crack a joke and save the day if things start to go off the rails. Hosting is an Herculean task, especially when it comes to the MTV Movie & TV Awards, a show that celebrates the very best of film and television. Luckily, this year's show has found the perfect person for the job — and we're finally ready to say his name.

It's Zachary Levi!

The charismatic Shazam! star has been tapped to host the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, which will air on Monday, June 17. Here's hoping he can score the Shazamily a few tickets to the show.

It's been quite a year for Levi — a life-long comic book fan — who made his DC universe debut as Shazam, the adult superhero alter-ego of teenage foster kid Billy Batson, earlier this month to rave reviews. He also appeared in Season 2 of the Emmy-winning comedy The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel as dapper doctor Benjamin. With major roles on both the big and small screen this year, Levi is the perfect choice to host the show. Oh, and did we mention he can sing? A true quadruple threat!

Not to mention, he's more than capable of stepping in and saving us from any demonic entities, interdimensional monsters, and/or deadly sins if they decide to show up to this year's telecast. (Bad guys love to crash a good party.)

Stay tuned in the coming weeks, as more categories and nominees for the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards will be announced. And don't forget to mark your calendars now: The show will air Monday, June 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.