Blackpink Had A Star-Studded Coachella Weekend

Getty Images

From Ariana Grande to Will Smith, all of your faves stan Blackpink

Blackpink's descent upon Coachella over the weekend was giving us some major FOMO as Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo, and Rosé took the California music festival by storm.

For their second Coachella weekend, the girls not only rocked the stage — dressed in some absolutely gorgeous black and silver coordinating outfits — but they also got to hang with some of the biggest names in music. In conclusion: All of your faves became Blackpink stans this past weekend.

Getty Images

And what a weekend it was. After making Coachella history as the first K-pop girl group to play the festival with a stunning 11-song set, the girls made the festival their own by going out and hobnobbing with the various celebrities in attendance. So, yeah, they probably had a better weekend than you. But we can't blame them. Just look how happy they are! We're just as happy for them, because these girls are totally killing it as they make their way across the US.

The "Kill This Love" singers made it a point to snap some photos alongside Khalid, who was happy to flash a wide grin and peace sign as the girls hung out with him, going so far as to give them sweet hugs as they departed.

They also had a dance-off in the desert, which looks just as fun as it sounds.

Then, the girls even had some time to hang out with Jaden Smith, er, just Jaden, whose pastel hair and sweatshirt offered a pleasing pop of color to Blackpink's expertly-coordinated outfits.

Getty Images

And then they were seemingly adopted by Will and Jada Pinkett Smith, which sounds like a dream TBH.

The girls were even spotted spending some time with actress Nina Dobrev, proving that they're really out here living their best lives in between taking over the music world.

Ariana Grande even posed for a quick photo with Rose, Lisa, and Jennie after the girls were spotted watching her set from the crowd. They were promptly invited backstage, where they snapped this cute pic. We're not sure where Jisoo was at the time, but it looks like she missed out on one hell of a powerful photo op.

It looks like the love seriously runs both ways, with Blackpink rocking some chic "NASA" merch Grande introduced during her previous Coachella set.

And we can't forget about Diplo literally wearing black and pink to meet Blackpink. He stans, and it shows.

Main dancer Lisa was also spotted dancing alongside Willow Smith — we told you that Blackpink are honorary Smiths now! — at Kanye West's Coachella Sunday Service.

It's clear Blackpink had an incredibly drool-worthy weekend as they got to hang with some of the coolest people in the industry, but their success is even more impressive.

Riding high off their new EP release, they're one of the hottest acts in K-pop right now, and it looks like the only way to go for the group is up. But on the way, we can't wait to see which other celebrities get some face time with them as they continue their U.S. takeover with several additional dates over the next couple of weeks.

Blackpink is the revolution, after all.