Wiz Khalifa Is Blazing Across The United States In A New Tour With French Montana And Playboi Carti

( Bryan Steffy/Getty Images)/(Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)/(Natt Lim/Getty Images for Coachella)

Fresh off of releasing a new mixtape, FLY TIMES VOL.1: THE GOOD FLY YOUNG, Wiz Khalifa is rearing to get out and about, to reclaim his land in hip-hop’s vast estate. He’s announced the the Decent Exposure Tour that kicks off in July in Atlanta. He's bringing French Montana, Playboi Carti, and more with him on his trek. It looks to be a gigantic campaign.

The Lede Company

The Decent Exposure Tour is a trek through the U.S. with 29 different stops. It begins in the heat of the summer on July 9 in Atlanta and runs through August, with the last date being August 15 in Boise, Idaho. In addition to French Montana and Playboi Carti, Moneybagg Yo, DJ Drama, and Chevy Woods will also be appearing.

The tour will undoubtedly feature the new music of FLY TIMES VOL. 1: THE GOOD FLY YOUNG. The 4/20 mixtape features two of his frequent collaborators, Curren$y and Ty Dolla $ign. His last studio LP was 2018's Rolling Papers 2. There's a possibility that there could be even more Wiz on the way.

Find the full tour dates below.

July 9 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

July 19 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

July 12 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Banks Art Center

July 13 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

July 14 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center

July 16 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 18 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

July 19 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion

July 21 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

July 23 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

July 24 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

July 26 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

July 27 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 28 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!

July 30 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

July 31 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Center

August 1 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 2 – Camdenton, MO @ Ozarks Amphitheater

August 3 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

August 4 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre

August 6 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

August 7 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

August 9 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

August 10 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 11 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

August 13 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

August 14 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

August 15 – Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater