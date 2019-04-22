Wiz Khalifa Is Blazing Across The United States In A New Tour With French Montana And Playboi Carti

Fresh off of releasing a new mixtape, FLY TIMES VOL.1: THE GOOD FLY YOUNG, Wiz Khalifa is rearing to get out and about, to reclaim his land in hip-hop’s vast estate. He’s announced the the Decent Exposure Tour that kicks off in July in Atlanta. He's bringing French Montana, Playboi Carti, and more with him on his trek. It looks to be a gigantic campaign.
The Decent Exposure Tour is a trek through the U.S. with 29 different stops. It begins in the heat of the summer on July 9 in Atlanta and runs through August, with the last date being August 15 in Boise, Idaho. In addition to French Montana and Playboi Carti, Moneybagg Yo, DJ Drama, and Chevy Woods will also be appearing.
The tour will undoubtedly feature the new music of FLY TIMES VOL. 1: THE GOOD FLY YOUNG. The 4/20 mixtape features two of his frequent collaborators, Curren$y and Ty Dolla $ign. His last studio LP was 2018's Rolling Papers 2. There's a possibility that there could be even more Wiz on the way.
Find the full tour dates below.
July 9 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
July 19 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
July 12 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Banks Art Center
July 13 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
July 14 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center
July 16 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
July 18 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
July 19 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
July 20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion
July 21 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
July 23 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
July 24 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
July 26 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
July 27 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 28 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!
July 30 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
July 31 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Center
August 1 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
August 2 – Camdenton, MO @ Ozarks Amphitheater
August 3 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
August 4 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre
August 6 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
August 7 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
August 9 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
August 10 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
August 11 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion
August 13 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
August 14 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
August 15 – Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater