Jonas Brothers's New Album Is Appropriately Called Happiness Begins

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Turner Sports

It's only April 22, but 2019 has already been quite the year for the Jonas Brothers.

The recently reunited Nick, Joe, and Kevin dropped their comeback single "Sucker" in early March, and since then, they've seen it hit No. 1 (their first ever) and followed it up with the pastel, breezy, '80s-inspired "Cool." But as the trio said when they learned the news about "Sucker"'s chart success, "This is just the beginning."

On Monday, the JoBros announced the proverbial pot of gold at the end of this rainbow: a new studio album, their fifth, called Happiness Begins and slated to drop on June 7. It's their first album since 2009's Lines, Vines and Trying Times. Time to get even more excited.

"After 7 years of not working together & finding ourselves we’re back to give you our journey in album form," Kevin tweeted when the news hit. "Out of all the albums we’ve done I’m most proud of this one. Wish you could have it now, but you’ll just have to wait a little bit longer."

While June 7 might seem like an eternity, the bros will be plenty busy until then — you can catch them hitting the stage at the Billboard Music Awards on May 1 and rocking Studio 8H for Saturday Night Live on May 11. Naturally, you can also gaze longingly at the album's David Hockney-recalling cover art, which they also unveiled on Monday, above until a deeper meaning reveals itself.

And then listen to both "Sucker" and "Cool" — which currently sits at No. 27 — on repeat.