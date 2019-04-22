Kanye West Takes Coachella To Church And Debuts A New Song

(Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella)

It was a warm Easter morning under the soft blue skies at Coachella on Sunday (April 21) when Kanye West brought his Sunday Service to the yearly festival. The rapper's soulful and holy-themed event featured a plethora of artists – musicians, vocalists, and dancers, singing in great shouts to festival goers from atop a hill. West chose this time to unveil a new song, "Water."

The performance, via Variety, was beautifully simple, with West leading the massive performance cavalcade with smooth vocals and waved hands. "Water" sounds like the kind of post-Yeezus melodic smash that West does best when the emotion runs high and the punchlines are practically non-existent.

West's Coachella set was massive. He'd initially dropped out of performing because of design issues but still ended up doing it, announcing the Sunday Service set three weeks prior. DMX, Kid Cudi, Teyana Taylor, Chance the Rapper, and more joined West and the massive choir. The service included performances of Kanye's mega-hits "Father Strech My Hands Pt. 1," "All Falls Down" "Power," and "Otis." It also included covers of R&B classics such as "Outstanding" by the Gap Band, "Do I Do" by Stevie Wonder, and "Summer Madness" by Kool & the Gang. A highlight of the momentous performance was a holy performance of "Ultralight Beam" with Chance the Rapper.

