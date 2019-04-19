Dinah Jane Flawlessly Curves An Ex In Her 'Heard It All Before' Video

YouTube

Dinah Jane launched her solo career last year with the bubbly "Bottled Up," paying tribute to her Fifth Harmony roots with a couple cheeky lyrical references. But on Friday (April 19), the 21-year-old let it be known that her sights are firmly set on the future, with the release of her first solo collection: an EP aptly titled Dinah Jane 1.

The three-track set finds Dinah ruminating on a missed connection on the moody "Pass Me By," then opening up about family issues on the cathartic, confessional "Fix It." But she really hits her stride on "Heard It All Before," a fierce, '90s-esque tell-off with nods to Lauryn Hill's "Ex-Factor" and Alicia Keys and Usher's "My Boo."

"Boy I heard it all before / So save your energy for the next bitch / 'Cause she just ain’t me," Dinah commands on the self-assured hook. In the accompanying video, which also arrived on Friday, Dinah throws a choreo-filled slumber party and takes her man to task by shouting at him through her flip phone and hilariously dubbing him "a lil bitch."

Elaborating about the song on YouTube, she shared, "Ladies, y'all ever get so tired of hearing the same ole lines over and over again? We've heard em ONE too many times. We've given way too many chances. I'm fed up! It’s time we hit em with that 'I heard it All Before'!!! - you lil b*tch﻿."

Check out the "Heard It All Before" video above, and listen to "Pass Me By" and "Fix It" below.