Anna Camp And Skylar Astin Call It Quits After A Brief Two-Year Love Song

Getty Images

Love is dead – or at least it sure feels like it, as Anna Camp and Skylar Astin are separating after two years of marriage. The Pitch Perfect co-stars released a joint statement announcing the news on Friday (April 19).

"We can confirm that we have decided to separate, and this decision was made mutually and amicably," Camp and Astin told E! News. "We kindly ask for privacy as we navigate this transition."

A source told People that Astin has already ceased wearing his wedding ring and has "started talking about the split with friends." The two have also unfollowed each other across their various social media accounts – because that's how you know it's official – though many of their romantic photos remain on the platforms. (However, you have to scroll back to January to see any.)

The two first met on the set of 2012's Pitch Perfect, where they quickly became friends. By June 2013, following Camp's divorce from Michael Mosley, their friendship had blossomed into a whirlwind romance.

"We were friends first and just hit it off," Camp told Glamour in 2014. "He's just so great, and he's a Libra too. We didn't really have a scene together, but he's just such a fun guy. He's great."

Astin announced their engagement on Instagram in January 2016 with a smiley selfie of the couple and the simple caption, "I asked. She said yes!!!" The couple got married in September of that year, joined by their aca-mazing friends, including bridesmaid Brittany Snow, Ben Platt, Rebel Wilson, and Elizabeth Banks. They continued the celebrations with a proper Italian honeymoon before enjoying a few years of lawfully wedded bliss.