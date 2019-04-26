The 8 Most Unexpected Challenge Friendships

Birds of a feather may flock together, but on The Challenge, bonds aren’t necessarily the result of similitude.

On War of the Worlds, bonds have reasonably developed between like-minded competitors: Dee and Ninja have become BFFs after learning of their shared personalities, JP and Turbo’s bromance — the result of shared backgrounds — was cut way too short and Bear and Georgia became practically attached at the hip as soon as the game began.

Still, perhaps most interesting connection that has manifested was one we didn’t see coming at all: Wes’ friendship with Hunter. Yup, while Wes typically only has time for brainy, seasoned players like himself, he’s forged an undeniable bond with Hunter, one of the newer additions to the game who’s a self-proclaimed disaster when it comes to puzzles. And somehow, the tie has survived the game, and Hunter can count himself among the few players whom Wes hasn’t double-dealed.

Huh!

And while odd couples are unusual on The Challenge, they certainly aren’t unprecedented. Look back at nine of the most unexpected friendships that ripened on The Challenge below, and tell us if there are any obvious ones we missed in the comments!