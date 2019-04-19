Jaden Smith Drops His Last Name For New Rap Moniker On Surprise New Project

Jaden Smith is Jaden now, according to the artist name on streaming services for ERYS IS COMING. Oh yes, that's right – we forgot to mention the surprise. Jaden Smi—erm, Jaden has released a surprise three-song project, ERYS IS COMING as a preview of his forthcoming album, ERYS. Collectively, these tracks paint a picture of what the new album will sound like: angrier, louder, and more profane.

Jaden is entering a new era that's signified by dropping his last name. ERYS IS COMING is bolder and darker than the more ethereal rap brand he previously pushed. "Pass" is the first of the three tunes that sounds almost dangerous with its foreboding production and chant of "pass that shit." "Beautiful Disruption" moves frighteningly quick and sounds like a car crash in slow motion. It gets slower with "New Direction" that's a touch more melodic, but still similarly rough. This is a previously unexplored Jaden who's more profane and open, rapping about being "fucked up." It's an interesting new channel.

Jaden's debut studio album Syre came out in 2017. Last year, he released a mixtape, The Sunset Tapes: A Cool Tape Story. Now that his sophomore album has been previewed, it looks like the wait for it shouldn't be too much longer.

Check out ERYS IS COMING up above.