Teyana Taylor Brought The Soul Train Experience To Ellen

Teyana Taylor brought out the disco ball and imitation Don Cornelius on The Ellen Show earlier today (April 18) when she performed "Issues/Hold On." It was Soul Train circa 1971 and the singer captured the air masterfully. Imagine not grooving to this when watching it. Yeah, we can't either.

From the stale orange and yellows of the stage lighting and gigantic hair curls to the shimmering bodysuits and outrageously wonky dance moves that were popular back in the disco period, Taylor nailed the feel. It helps that "Issues/Hold On" is a smooth tune with a distinctly retro twist. The performance moved without a hitch, swiftly and classical; even Ellen herself is spotted dancing with the fake Don Cornelius, enjoying the experience. The moving parts – the dancing couples, the swaying dancers – the retro stage design – connect seamlessly. For a brief moment, if you blink your eyes to quickly, you might just convince yourself that what you're watching is authentic Soul Train coverage. Especially around the time that the stage forms the infamous dance line from Soul Train and Taylor strolls down it with a partner, dancing frivolously.

Last month, Taylor released a 1970s-themed visual for "Issues/Hold On" starring A$AP Rocky as her flirtatious, charismatic partner. It also features a surprise cameo from Tyler the Creator; if you blink, you'll miss it.

