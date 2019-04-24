Double Shot At Love Sneak Peek: Vinny And Maria's 'Weird' Connection Is Getting Stronger

Maria didn't make an everlasting connection with her perfect match during Are You the One? -- but maybe her special someone is none other than Vinny.

In a sneak peek of the upcoming A Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny episode, Vin and Maria flirt and joke while they toss footballs at a group carnival-like outing. Looks almost like the guys' Jersey Shore stomping grounds.

"We connect on a really weird level, like we can talk about aliens to sex to love to basketball," Vinny states in the video above. And can't forget calamari!

But one girl is having a "hard" time watching Maria and Vin interact. Find out who is experiencing some jealousy -- plus, who is bonding with Pauly? Watch the clip to see it all -- and don't miss A Double Shot at Love on Thursday at 8/7c!