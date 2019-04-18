Schoolboy Q Has 21 Savage, Travis Scott, And More Colliding With Him On Crash Talk

(Prince Williams/Wireimage)/(Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella)/(Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Schoolboy Q is preparing to release his fifth studio album, Crash Talk, on April 26. With it right around the corner, the rapper has revealed a compact tracklist with guest appearances from artists such as 21 Savage, Travis Scott, Ty Dolla $ign, and more. He also shared the slightly unsettling cover art that'll make you get a slight itch, but you won't exactly be sure why.

The first thing you'll see when looking at the cover art for Crash Talk is a foreboding paper bag. It looks dangerous and empty, but there's a head lurking in beneath its folds. A thick, homely yellow makes its home behind the mask of a paper bag and the back of the cover features a mustard fence, obtuse and grandiose. The fence sits beside the tracklist – 14 tunes and seven features. Here's the full list in order; Travis Scott, 6lack, Ty Dolla $ign, YG, 21 Savage, Kid Cudi, and Lil Baby.

Schoolboy Q marked the beginning of his album release cycle by releasing "Numb Numb Juice" in March. He followed up earlier this month with "CHopstix," his collaboration with Travis Scott. He wrapped up the lead-in with a psychotic album trailer featuring that creepy paper bag earlier this week.

Check out the tracklist and cover art up above.