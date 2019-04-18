NCT 127 Debut Their Pulsing New Single 'Superhuman' On Good Morning America

SM Entertainment

The K-pop group is anything but subtle, and 'Superhuman' is sparkling track that will make you want to dance

NCT 127 have experimented with a lot of genres in the years since they made their bold, incendiary debut with 2016's "Fire Truck." For example: They've delivered braggadocious bass-heavy bops ("Cherry Bomb"); dramatic vocal fry ("Limitless"); commanding hip-hop swagger ("Simon Says"); bubblegum pop ("Touch"); and multilingual Latin trap ("Regular"). But their newest single offers something we've yet to see from the unconventional Korean group: disco funk.

On Thursday (April 18), NCT 127 previewed the shiny, pulsing track on Good Morning America — their U.S. morning show debut — with an electric mash-up of new single "Superhuman" and fan-favorite showstopper "Cherry Bomb." The result was a dazzling spectacle of charisma and sharp choreography, the hallmarks of every NCT 127 performance.

NCT 127 are anything but subtle, but it's that in-your-face aura and extreme confidence that their fans (called NCTzens) find so alluring about the 10-member unit. "Superhuman" is a new direction for the group — featuring members Taeyong, Taeil, Johnny, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Jungwoo, Mark, and Haechan — and if the track's rhythmic beat and sparkling vibe is any indication of what's to come on the forthcoming six-song EP (NCT #127 We Are Superhuman), then we're thoroughly hooked.

The group also collaborated with Social House — the American producer team behind Ariana Grande’s "7 Rings" and "Thank U, Next" — on the EP. And according to a press release, the EP's closer, "OUTRO: WE ARE 127," will reflect the global group's "vision of being connected in a dream and becoming a whole through music" — a prismatic theme that was also explored throughout their album Regular-Irregular last year.

NCT 127 will kick off the U.S. leg of their Neo City - The Origin tour on April 24 at New Jersey's Prudential Center. With 12 concerts planned across 11 cities throughout the U.S. and Canada, the Korean group is making history, as this marks the most North American cities any K-pop boy group has ever toured.

And with a funky song like "Superhuman" ready to take off, the only way for this unique group to go is up.

NCT #127 We Are Superhuman will hit shelves and streaming on May 24, and preorder for the physical EP will launch on April 22.