The Weekend, SZA, And Travis Scott Are Game Of Thrones' Big Three In 'Power Is Power'

Game Of Thrones is a show of perspectives. What does an impending war of nightmares look like to a resurrected rightful king? A brutal queen with two dragons? A silent, cursed person that can raise the dead, with skin the color of a glacier? The show does its best to put us in the shoes of these characters and more to replicate the doom, dread, and likely excitement. But we've never heard what these characters think in musical form. Hence "Power Is Power," the star-studded collaboration between The Weekend, SZA, and Travis Scott. It gives some new insight into three of the show's main characters and in the process becomes a thrilling, personal examination of their brains.

In the second episode of Season 1, Cersei Lannister, one of the show's most dangerous, volatile minds who would eventually become queen, is told by Littlefinger, a cunning spy whose Achilles heel would come to be his overconfidence, that "knowledge is power." Cersei responds simply, abruptly, "Power is power." There's strength in this statement because over the course of its eight seasons, the show has been just as much about a political struggle as it has been about battling armies of the undead.

"Power Is Power" finds its three singers portraying each of the show's central characters. The Weeknd is Jon Snow, the man born in a never-ending blizzard; SZA is Daenerys Targaryen, the fire-breathing rightful queen; and Travis Scott is the Night King, the vengeful spirit that can raise corpses. They may not call them by name, but the proof is in the details. The Weeknd sings about being born in the snow and not being stopped by a knife to the chest. SZA croons about playing the game — the "Great Game," as Tyrion Lannister put it. Scott sings about peace in his brand of violence that aligns with the Night King's stoic demeanor as he causes chaos in the Seven Kingdoms. This collaboration may foreshadow the three's destined meeting as the show wraps up.

"Power Is Power" appears on the forthcoming album For the Throne: Music Inspired by the HBO Series Game of Thrones that comes out on April 26. The LP will also feature music from Lil Peep, Ty Dolla $ign, Maren Morris, and more.

Check out the Westeros-themed tune up above.