Chris Hemsworth Screaming On A Rollercoaster Is A Huge 2019 Mood

Getty Images

They say Avengers: Endgame is going to be a wild ride, but it looks like Chris Hemsworth's recent Shanghai Disneyland might be giving the movie a run for its money.

On Wednesday (April 17), the actor shared a clip of himself and a few buddies enjoying some downtime at the theme park. "We're at Disneyland Shanghai, the Tron ride," Hemsworth said while exiting the ride, his friends whooping and hollering in the background. "It wasn't even that scary, was it?" he joked.

The video then cuts to proof that it may have been a little scarier than he was letting on, showing Hemsworth screaming his head off mid-ride. Check out the hilarious moment above.

His Endgame director Joe Russo also shared footage of the moment, showing that he was right alongside Hemsworth all along. Watch below for a bonus burst of pure joy.

The 35-year-old star and his director will bring the complete Avengers team together one more time to wrap up the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Infinity Saga later this month, much to the delight of fans around the world. From there, Hemsworth will stay busy with Men in Black: International, which he'll be starring in alongside Tessa Thompson as two new recruits chosen to wear the suit. Hemsworth will take on the role of Agent H, who loves Taco Tuesdays and taking naps. Same, honestly.

Can't wait to see Hemsworth in action as Thor in Avengers: Endgame? The wait is almost over. The three-hour movie hits theaters on April 26.