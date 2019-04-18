Hailey Bieber Shares Sweet Instagram Tribute To Justin

Getty Images

Justin and Hailey Bieber continue to be relationship goals, at least when it comes to adorable gestures made from one to the other.

Hailey took to Instagram on Wednesday (March 17) to share a heartwarming message for her husband. Go ahead and break out the tissue box now. We’ll wait.

"My love," Hailey captioned a candid photo of Justin standing in front of a green screen. "You are an incredible man, you make me a better human being, you make me happier than I’ve ever been."

"Insanely proud of who you are and who you're becoming..." she gushed. "I love you more every single day."

The adorable love note follows Justin’s own public Instagram post to Hailey just a couple of weeks ago, where he shared an incredibly pure poem he wrote for the love of his life.

"Sunlight falls into the Abyss / Just like i fall into your lips / Waves crash onto the shore / My love for you grows more and more,” reads the poem. “Sound of the crickets a true meditation / I think about you, Gods greatest creation. / As i fall into this blissful state / I ponder on how you’re my one true SOULMATE," wrote the singer.

It's oozing with romantic sentiments, just like the couple's cover story in the March issue of Vogue, which explored their status as newlyweds and the hardships you might not have expected that come with marriage.

"I’m not going to sit here and lie and say it’s all a magical fantasy," Hailey said of their union. "It’s always going to be hard. It’s a choice. You don’t feel it every single day. You don’t wake up every day saying, ‘I’m absolutely so in love and you are perfect.’ That’s not what being married is. But there’s something beautiful about it anyway — about wanting to fight for something, commit to building with someone."

Speaking of marriage, the couple have had their ups and downs since tying the knot seven months ago in a secret ceremony in New York City, but they've repeatedly demonstrated how strong their love is for each other on numerous occasions.

It's obvious Justin has an extremely supportive partner in Hailey, who has been there for the singer throughout his struggles with mental health and during his hiatus from music to to get to a better place. Bieber revealed he had been dealing with depression back in February, and was leaning on friends and family to help him get through it.

With loving and supportive notes like this from Hailey, it looks like Justin is getting all the positivity he needs from those who love him. Keep these lovey-dovey notes coming, guys!