Bop Shop: Songs From Kevin Abstract, NCT 127, Smokepurpp, And More

NCT 127: "End to Start"

Being a fan of NCT 127 is stressful. Just when you think you've figured this K-pop group out, the 10-member unit surprises you with something truly unexpected. That's "End to Start," the moody closer of their latest Japanese album, Awaken. It stands out because it's unlike any other song in their global discography. NCT 127 is a group known for their anthemic, bass-heavy bops ("Cherry Bomb," "Simon Says") and in-your-face bravado, but "End to Start" is an ethereal track that strikes a dark harmony between their stacked vocal lineup and their charismatic rappers. Rapper Mark, in particular, flexes his vocal chops and showcases a mesmerizingly melodic flow that I hope we hear more of on future tracks.

The song itself is a declaration of a new beginning, as the group sings that they're “ready for a new flight / time for slayin.’” It cleverly hints at an exciting new chapter for the group as they embark on the U.S. leg of their Neo City world tour this spring and get ready to promote their forthcoming Korean EP, We Are Superhuman, in May. (Another major flex: They debuted the album's pulsing title track on Good Morning America this week.) So it's only appropriate that "End to Start" closes with a quietly commanding refrain: "The origin will begin." And I'm ready and waiting. —Crystal Bell