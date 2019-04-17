CupcakKe Puts A Super Raunchy Spin On Lil Nas X's 'Old Town Road'

Getty Images

Lil Nas X's runaway hit "Old Town Road" is the No. 1 song in the U.S. right now, and the hype doesn't seem to be letting up anytime soon. The country-trap bop broke Drake's streaming record, Billy Ray Cyrus hopped on a remix, Keith Urban covered it, and Young Thug has even teased his own version. On Wednesday (April 17), the rodeo kept going with CupcakKe, who renamed the viral hit after herself, "Old Town Hoe."

To absolutely no one's surprise, the Chicago rapper gives a very salacious, very on-brand performance on the remix. "I'm gonna take your dick, put it in my hole / I'm gonna, ride 'til I can't no more" is how she flips the now-iconic hook, and it only gets nastier from there. Of course, it's also packed with impressively quotable bars, most of which I'm not going to type out here, in case someone is looking over your shoulder. It's best if you just press play below and hear it for yourself.

If you're into CupcakKe's glorious outlandishness, check out her previous singles from this year, "Bird Box" and "Squidward Nose." And look out for more "Old Town Road" remixes, because I can only assume loads more are on the way.