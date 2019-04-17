The Real World: Las Vegas Cast Just Reunited At Their Sin City House

Seventeen years ago, Arissa Hill, Frank Roessler, Trishelle Cannatella, Brynn Smith and Irulan Wilson stopped being polite on Real World: Vegas. And the cast members -- who documented their hot tub time lives in Sin City back in 2002 -- returned to the Palms Hotel and Casino for a visit to their temporary luxurious MTV residence. And no fork throwing!

"Night 1 of our mini MTV Real World Vegas reunion!" Trishelle captioned the Instagram album above. "Our suite (house) was eerily the same after all these years! Also I’m thankful to say that my roommates are still as hot as they were in 2002! What an amazing weekend. More pics to follow! HUGE thank you to @nicci.roessler Franks wife and Frank for making this happen," she continued, while adding that the weekend getaway was was "the most epic" -- even if they couldn't go to Rain (the club/place of the group's employment has since closed).

Trishelle also tweeted about the gathering -- all the group hugs!

What is your favorite Real World: Las Vegas memory? Sound off in the comments, then stay tuned for more updates about the upcoming Real World Facebook Watch series here.