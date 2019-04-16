Aly & AJ Take You To 'Church' In Their Immaculate New Video

Courtesy Alex Ross Perry

Since rebooting their music career in 2017 with the excellent Ten Years EP, Aly & AJ have been on a reintroduction tour of sorts. They've been charming old and new fans alike with a fresh, synth-pop sound and a dreamlike aesthetic that makes their videos must-see viewing. The latest example is "Church," released on Tuesday (April 16) and helmed by Her Smell director Alex Ross Perry, who also worked with the sisters for the vampiric "Take Me."

For "Church," Perry shot the duo on 16mm film at the stunning Samuel-Novarro House in L.A.'s Los Feliz neighborhood. The result is a neo-noir daydream in which Aly & AJ dance around in search of "redemption for sins [they] can't mention" while wearing everything from latex to sleek suits to, well, nothing at all.

"For all the times I can't reverse / For all the places where it hurts / I need a little church," they sing, acknowledging their selfishness and recklessness, but reveling in the truth that they're not too far gone to be saved.

"Church" is the lead single from Aly & AJ's Sanctuary project, which arrives on May 10, a week after they kick off a headlining tour. And in more exciting video news, it sounds like they'll be reuniting with Perry soon for a third time — according to a press release, he'll also direct the video for their next Sanctuary single. Judging by his track record with Aly & AJ, expect another dreamy visual feast.