Sia, Diplo And Labrinth Visit A World Of Giants In 'No New Friends' Video

LSD – the unorthodox group made up of Sia, Diplo, and Labrinth – have released a kooky, wacky, and there are perhaps not enough words in the human language to properly explain it, video for "No New Friends." It's a grimly titled tune with a visual that couldn't be farther from it, resting somewhere between the territories of Dr. Seuss and Roald Dahl. That's not quite it. Think Lord of the Rings on helium. That's more like it.

This world, this impossible place, on display in "No New Friends" has soft pink skies, giant vines with furry meatballs on them, and giant women in yellow dresses and grotesquely large bowties. Think back to your scariest childhood nightmares, but worse. That's it. The giant woman is Maddie Ziegler, Sia's body double who appears as the singer's voice floats. Ziegler has pink and blue ribbons tied around her ankles and a curious, nose-upturned look. She's focused on Labrinth, the happily-frolicking miniature man in royal caveman garb, strolling through this land with a smile on his face. After locking eyes and mimicking each other, a fast friendship is struck.

What follows is a tale of two unlikely friends reveling in each other's company. Labrinth grooves with Ziegler's fingers while the vibrant music plays in one scene, the pair watch miniature versions of Ziegler dancing while wearing purple dresses in another. Eventually, it's revealed that Ziegler isn't the only big fish in town. Diplo's the divine man living in the moon and the sun wearing tacky suits to signify the switch from day to night time. It's even kookier as you watch it than it is to write about it, trust me.

"No New Friends" is the cheery fifth single shared from their recently released LP, Labrinth, Sia & Diplo Present… LSD. On April 24, the world will get its first live television debut of the new trio when they perform this number on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. To see more of the group's absurd fantasy world, you'll want to check out the video for "Thunderclouds" that they released in August.

Take a look at the world of "No New Friends" up above.