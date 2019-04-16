New Avengers: Endgame Footage Proves That There's Still Time For Humor

Marvel Studios

As we inch ever closer to the official Avengers: Endgame debut, a few additional bits of footage are starting to hit the internet.

The latest is a quick TV spot that gives us a brief glimpse at our favorite furry Marvel character, Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), who appears to be taking his companions on a trip into the inky black of space via the Benatar.

"Who hasn't been to space? You better not throw up on my ship," warns Rocket to a ship apparently full of Avengers personnel, including Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Captain America (Chris Evans), and James Rhodes (Don Cheadle). Everyone but Thor nervously raises their hands. It's going to be a bumpy ride, we presume. Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) looks like he's perched in the front of the ship, and can only giggle. What, the Avengers are concerned about going to space, of all things?

The rest of the clip is littered with footage we've seen from other trailers and featurettes cobbled into one, with one unifying theme: This is going to be the most important fight of the their lives. But there's something even more intriguing about this clip: it gives us a brief look at some humor for the film. Everything we've seen thus far, save for Thor "testing" Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) and declaring he "likes" her has proven quite devoid of humor, focusing mainly on the bleakness of Thanos having destroyed so many of the heroes we've come to love over the Avengers saga. The tagline is "Avenge the Fallen," after all.

But Marvel flicks always end up making time for a few jokes here and there — they're woven into the fabric of the studio's superhero films, and part of the reason we love to watch them so much. And though we've only seen a few funny bits sprinkled throughout official trailers and promos thus far, this new look at the film is a great indicator that we'll see a lot of it delivered from the characters that do humor best, like Rocket and Thor.

We can't wait to see what happens when we can finally stop agonizing over footage and go see the movie when it debuts on April 26.