MTV To Celebrate Reality TV With The First-Ever REALITYCON

Move over, Comic-Con -- this convention will focus on 'The Real World,' 'Survivor,' 'Jersey Shore' and much, much more

MTV is known for being the network that created modern reality TV. And now, the network is honoring this special small screen legacy.

MTV has announced that it will host the first-ever REALITYCON, a celebration of the reality TV phenomenon that began with the network's Real World and forever changed the realm of television.

The event will feature fan activations, performances, interviews, and roundtable discussions exploring the genre’s impact on society, representation of diversity in media -- the aforementioned Real World, for example, featured the first openly gay man with HIV on TV -- influence on entertainment, and more. Attending REALITYCON will be talent, producers, and executives behind the biggest reality hits of all time, including The Real World, Survivor, The Real Housewives, Jersey Shore, The Bachelor, Big Brother, The Hills, The Challenge, Love & Hip Hop, Mob Wives, RuPaul’s Drag Race and Duck Dynasty.

The REALITYCON venue and locations will be announced shortly, along with additional global events; keep checking MTV News for updates.